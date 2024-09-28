Mark Cuban Says He Has No Retirement Plans, Plans To Focus On Cost Plus Drugs

These days, the 66-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and investor says he has no imminent plans to stop working. "I'm just getting started," Cuban tells CNBC Make It."There's no retirement in my book. I'll go until I drop."selling his majority stake

The company's simple business model — reducing consumer costs by manufacturing drugs, or buying them wholesale, and selling them at a 15% upcharge — is profitable, but Cuban says he's more focused on the company's mission than maximizing the return on his investments. 1 in 3 Gen Z men turn to social media for health advice: Here's how to spot medical misinformation online, which stands for"financial independence, retire early." The idea is to embrace a frugal lifestyle and maximize your savings to retire sooner.

Mark Cuban Retirement Cost Plus Drugs Dallas Mavericks Entrepreneur

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mark Cuban Says He's 'Just Getting Started', Has No Retirement PlansBillionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban told CNBC Make It that he has no plans to retire anytime soon. He plans to continue working until he “drops”, focusing primarily on his direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Mark Cuban Warns Trump Plans to Put US Companies 'Underneath a Hammer'During an appearance on CNBC, Cuban called out Trump's proposal to enact tariffs on US companies that move abroad.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Mark Cuban Says He Has No Plans To RetireBillionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says he has no plans to retire anytime soon, stating that he'll continue working 'until I drop.' While acknowledging his desire to spend more time with family, Cuban plans to shift his focus towards running Cost Plus Drugs, a direct-to-consumer online pharmacy.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Mark Cuban: 'I'm Just Getting Started,' Says Billionaire Has No Plans to RetireDespite reaching the age of 66, billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban has no plans to retire. He told CNBC Make It that he'll continue working until he dies, shifting his focus towards running his direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Mark Cuban Says He Has No Plans To Retire, Focusing On Online PharmacyBillionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban has stated that he has no immediate plans to retire, emphasizing his commitment to continuing his work. While acknowledging a desire to spend more time with family, Cuban reveals his intention to dedicate the majority of his working hours to running his direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Mark Cuban Says He Has No Retirement PlansBillionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban told CNBC Make It that he has no plans to retire soon. Cuban, who owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, says he will keep working until he 'drops'. While he acknowledges a desire to spend more time with his family, Cuban plans to shift his focus to running his direct-to-consumer online pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »