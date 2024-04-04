Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Speaker of the House Mike Johnson May Be 'Blackmailed'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced speculation that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is being 'blackmailed' because she said his views have changed so much. Speaking to conservative commentator Tucker Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Uncensored, the Georgia Republican, who has emerged as a vocal Johnson critic in recent weeks, said the Louisiana Republican 'has completely changed his character,' leading to speculation that he may be being 'blackmailed.

' There has not been any evidence to substantiate this view. Newsweek contacted Johnson's office by email to comment on this story. 'Mike Johnson has completely changed his character in a matter of about five months after he has become speaker of the House,' she said. She added that while Johnson is a Christian and a conservative, his commitment to passing aid for Ukraine and the $1.2 trillion spending bill to fund government agencies passed last month shows he is changin

