Marjorie Taylor Greene Puts Pressure on Republicans Ahead of 'Day of Jihad'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling on GOP leaders to hold the vote for the next House Speaker before Friday in light of the former Hamas chief's call for mass protests this week.

'And we all know we aren't going to be here this weekend.'Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana and current number two of the House GOP, was named as a possible contender for former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's replacement after a closed-door party meeting on Wednesday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives Republicans a List of DemandsGreene wrote that she has several 'red lines' for any potential Republican speaker on a range of cultural issues that have divided the country and the party.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Make Republicans' Feud PublicHouse Republicans have convened behind closed doors to vote for their preferred choices to pick up the speaker's gavel.

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Nancy Mace for her 'disgusting attack' on Steve ScaliseRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed Rep. Nancy Mace for the comments she made accusing Majority Leader Steve Scalise of racism.

Republicans Gaetz, Greene blast party’s closed-door speaker discussionsSome House Republicans are criticizing the conference's closed-door meetings to choose a new speaker, even though that is typically the norm for leadership discussions.