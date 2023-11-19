Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: A Masterpiece of the Kart Racing Genre

I never truly realized how genius Nintendo’s Mario Kart formula is until I got borderline obsessed with mastering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Like Mario Kart Wii, this is a game where you can either pick up casually or go hardcore, learning everything to try to increase your online VR points and reach higher ranks. If that was enough to make Mario Kart Wii the best entry in the series for its time, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has taken the series to new heights throughout its nearly decade-long life span.

With its final Booster Course DLC out now, Nintendo has finally cemented the kart racer as one of the best multiplayer games of all time. Period





