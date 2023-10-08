Marines inch grudgingly toward integrating women and men at boot camp

A Navy Hospital Corpsman attends to a foot blister as United States Marine Corps (USMC) recruits from Lima Company, the first gender integrated training class in San Diego, check their feet for injuries and drain water from their boots during The CruUnder a scorching sky at Marine Base Parris Island, two young recruits grapple awkwardly in hand-to-hand combat inside an Octagon training structure.

This summer — nearly eight years after the defense secretary at the time, Ash Carter, ordered all combat jobs open to women — the Marine Corps formally deactivated the 4th Marine Recruit Training Battalion at Parris Island. Since 1949, all female recruits have gone through boot camp at the South Carolina base; the 4th Battalion was created in 1986 as the women's unit.The U.S.

But outside, a group of recruits moving through the woods and then dropping to crawl across a stretch of blistering hot sand are all men trying to get through the final tests to become a Marine. A second group on a different part of the course also includes no women. headtopics.com

Female Marines from Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, congratulate each other after graduating from boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on May 6, 2021 in San Diego, California. For the first time in MCRD San Diego's history, maleHe added that by 2024, training at Marine Recruit Depot San Diego on the West Coast will also be fully integrated.

Lt. Col. Aixa Dones and other female officers are also strong advocates of the continued segregation. Out near the firing range, Sgt. Maria Torres, a drill instructor, is working on firearm basics with her all-female platoon. The company-level integration, she said, is necessary and a good start. But expanding it to the platoon level might have consequences, so "we’d have to start small. headtopics.com

"It made you feel like you weren’t part of the team. It made it difficult to be seen as a real Marine," said Kirk, who served for five years. "Now we have the opportunity to have equity and inclusion and not be seen as an ‘other.

The Marines are moving gradually and sometimes reluctantly to integrate women and men in boot campThe U.S. Marines say men and women are now fully integrated in boot camp. But from watching the training at Parris Island in South Carolina for several days, it's not that clear-cut. While male and female recruits are now in the same companies, the smaller platoons remain segregated by gender. Brig. Gen. Walker Field heads the recruit depot. He insists that keeping the platoons segregated is key to the way the Corps makes Marines, by taking individuals, breaking them down and building them back

