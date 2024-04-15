Marine Scout Sniper Team Mistaken in Belief They Could Have Prevented Kabul Attack

Members of a Marine scout sniper team who believed they could have taken out the suicide bomber ahead of the catastrophic attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport during the final days of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan were mistaken, a review ordered by U.S. Central Command has determined.

Al-Logari had been a member of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province group, or ISIS-K, since 2016, according to a member of the review team from the Army. U.S. intelligence compared a photo of the alleged bomber posted by ISIS-K and photos of al-Logari taken during his time in coalition custody, using facial analysis to determine it was the same person, according to one of the officials. The U.S. intelligence community went on to verify al-Logari was indeed the suicide bomber, according to the first review team member.

GOP congress members have repeatedly raised the possibility the bombing could have been prevented in their attacks on the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal, largely based on testimony from former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a member of one of the sniper teams providing overwatch near Abbey Gate.

Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills accused McKenzie of calling the Marine's integrity into question, asking, "Do you want to face him and tell him that before him now?" They and other service members honed in on a "bald man in black" who didn't precisely match any actual be-on-the-lookout reports at the time, according to the review. Even authentic description reports of suspicious individuals were often vague enough to have matched any number of people in the crowd, according to the review.

Marine Scout Sniper Team Kabul Attack Mistaken Belief Suicide Bomber U.S. Central Command Review Terrorist

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Dedicated' scout sells her 100,000th box of Girl Scout cookies in ChicagoBristol Sjostrom's mother says the 12-year-old spends 12 to 14 hours a day going from door-to-door selling the cookies and uses the profits to give back to first responders.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

US identifies ISIS-K suicide bomber who killed American troops and Afghans in chaotic Afghanistan withdrawalMarine sniper teams could not have thwarted the attack, per a new report.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

M. Emmet Walsh, unforgettable character actor from ‘Blood Simple,' ‘Blade Runner,' dies at 88M. Emmet Walsh played a crazed sniper in the 1979 Steve Martin comedy “The Jerk”

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Civil War: Alex Garland Explains Intense Sniper Scene With Intriguing RevelationWith years of experience in entertainment writing, Lukas knows everything there is to know about pop culture.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

American Sniper 4K Release Date Set for SteelBookAmerican Sniper, the 2014 Clint Eastwood-directed biographical war drama, will be available for the first time in 4K Ultra HD.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Lesbian Power Couple: Top Sniper and Machine-Gunner Are Taking on Putin’s ArmyOlga tells The Daily Beast that she and her machine-gun-toting girlfriend are taking the fight to Putin’s monsters.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »