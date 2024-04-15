Marine Scout Sniper Team Mistaken in Belief They Could Have Prevented Kabul Attack

Members of a Marine scout sniper team who believed they could have taken out the suicide bomber ahead of the catastrophic attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport during the final days of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan were mistaken, a review ordered by U.S. Central Command has determined.
Al-Logari had been a member of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province group, or ISIS-K, since 2016, according to a member of the review team from the Army. U.S. intelligence compared a photo of the alleged bomber posted by ISIS-K and photos of al-Logari taken during his time in coalition custody, using facial analysis to determine it was the same person, according to one of the officials. The U.S. intelligence community went on to verify al-Logari was indeed the suicide bomber, according to the first review team member.
GOP congress members have repeatedly raised the possibility the bombing could have been prevented in their attacks on the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal, largely based on testimony from former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a member of one of the sniper teams providing overwatch near Abbey Gate.
Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills accused McKenzie of calling the Marine's integrity into question, asking, "Do you want to face him and tell him that before him now?" They and other service members honed in on a "bald man in black" who didn't precisely match any actual be-on-the-lookout reports at the time, according to the review. Even authentic description reports of suspicious individuals were often vague enough to have matched any number of people in the crowd, according to the review.
