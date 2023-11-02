Marina Rinaldi, Lebanese Designer Dima Ayad Drop Partywear Capsule

Ayad mixed her penchant for comfortable silhouettes and metallic textures with geometric patterns and shiny embellishments to create eight items spanning from her signature caftans to tailored pieces.
The Max Mara Group brand has long promoted body positivity by creating size-inclusive fashion since the ’80s. It sells through a string of stand-alone stores and multibrand retailers worldwide, and has a tradition of tie-ups with designers. Previously, it has worked with the likes ofTen of the World’s Most Expensive Handbags: Birkins That Bling, Chanel’s Crocodile Skin Flap Bag and More Brands With the Power of the Purse.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abc7newsbayarea | Read more ⮕
Source: KPIXtv | Read more ⮕
Source: KTVU | Read more ⮕
Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕
SFGATE: Fires break out on boats in SF Bay Area marina, 1 person injuredFirefighters were battling multiple fires on boats at the Oyster Cove Marina in South San Francisco on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Source: SFGate | Read more ⮕
Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕