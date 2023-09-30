Marie scores late to help Earthquakes earn 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

Defender Paul Marie scored in the 82nd minute to rally the San Jose Earthquakes to a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United. Marie took passes from Cristian Espinoza and Carlos Akapo and netted his first goal of the season and the fourth of his career for San Jose (10-10-12). Espinoza’s assist was the 55th of his career in regular-season play.

The Earthquakes have won just three of their last 37 road matches in all competitions.

Minnesota United (9-11-11) took a 1-0 lead on Teemu Pukki’s sixth goal in 11 appearances this season, unassisted in the 56th minute. Daniel de Sousa Britto saved one shot for San Jose. Dayne St. Clair finished with one save for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United is 5-1-3 in its last nine meetings with the Earthquakes. The club was coming off a 2-1 loss to St. Louis City in which it held the lead at home and avoided losing three straight at home for the first time. headtopics.com

Minnesota United travels to play Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. San Jose stays on the road to play FC Dallas on Saturday.https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

