Mariah Carey to perform at MSG while on holiday tour

Nicole Iuzzolino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comThat means it’s time to dress up in your best red and green attire with a touch of holiday magic, the queen of Christmas is waiting.

If you want to hear “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and other holiday hits live, here is how you can secure tickets.Tickets for Mariah Carey’s holiday tour go on sale to the public on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

It is common for legitimate speculative tickets to show up on the resale market first. However, prices could be higher than when they go on sale to the general public.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

All she wants for Christmas: Mariah Carey announces holiday concert tour, including MSG stopShe doesn’t want a lot for Christmas, but Mariah Carey does have one wish for the holiday season — to return to Madison Square Garden’s stage. The singer, whose popularity gets a boost every December thanks to her hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” announced Monday she’s bringing back her holiday tour “Merry Christmas One And All!” The…

Mariah Carey announces ‘Merry Christmas One and All!’ Tour. Get ticketsCarey will close her 13-concert run at MSG on Dec. 17.

Mariah Carey Announces ‘Merry Christmas One and All’ 2023 TourMariah Carey reveals dates for her North American, holiday-theme 'Merry Christmas One and All' tour.

Mariah Carey announces Christmas concert in ColoradoThe Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has announced the return of her Christmas extravaganza.

Mariah Carey announces Merry Christmas One and All holiday tourMariah Carey is setting out on the Merry Christmas One and All holiday tour, stopping in 13 cities between Nov. 15 and Dec. 17.

It’s October, the perfect time for Mariah Carey to announce her new Christmas tourMariah Carey, the unofficial Queen of Christmas, is known for trolling the season weeks before it’s time. And this year, she’s outdone herself with a big announcement.