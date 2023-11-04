Maria Tallchief Featured on U.S. Quarter

Maria Tallchief, America's first prima ballerina and a prominent Native American public figure from the Osage Nation, is now featured on a U.S. quarter. She is the last of five women chosen for this year's quarters. Tallchief was born in Fairfax, Oklahoma, and began dance lessons at a young age. She married choreographer George Balanchine and together they transformed classical ballet worldwide

. Tallchief became the artistic director at the Chicago City Ballet and founded the ballet school of the Lyric Opera. She was posthumously honored as Woman of the Year by the National Women's Press Club and inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame

