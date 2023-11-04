Maria Tallchief becomes the face of a U.S. quarter

Maria Tallchief, considered America’s first prima ballerina and a prominent Native American public figure from the Osage Nation, is now on the face of a U.S. quarter. Tallchief is the last of five women chosen to be featured on quarters in the U.S. for this year. Tallchief was born in Fairfax, Oklahoma, on the Osage reservation and began dance lessons at a very young age.

After marrying famed choreographer George Balanchine in 1946, together Tallchief and Balanchine would transform classical ballet across the world. Tallchief would go on to be named artistic director at the Chicago City Ballet, founded the ballet school of the Lyric Opera, and was even posthumously honored by being named Woman of the Year by the National Women’s Press Club as well as being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The Tallchief quarter is the tenth coin in the entirety of the American Women Quarters Program which aims to celebrate 'the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed,' according to the U.S. Mint website

United States Headlines Read more: FOX4 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX13SEATTLE: Maria Tallchief, America’s 1st prima ballerina, featured on US quartersMaria Tallchief is the tenth woman to be featured on U.S. quarters are part of the American Women Quarters Program.

Source: fox13seattle | Read more »

FOX13SEATTLE: Maria Tallchief Featured on U.S. QuarterMaria Tallchief, America's first prima ballerina and a prominent Native American public figure from the Osage Nation, is now featured on a U.S. quarter. She is the last of five women chosen for this year's quarters.

Source: fox13seattle | Read more »

COINDESK: First Mover Americas: SEC Subpoenas PayPal About USD StablecoinLyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more »

COINDESK: First Mover Americas: Sam Bankman-Fried Guilty on All 7 CountsLyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more »

WOKVNEWS: Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investmentPresident Joe Biden is gathering leaders from countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and addressing migration issues

Source: WOKVNews | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investmentPresident Joe Biden is gathering leaders from countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and addressing migration issues.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »