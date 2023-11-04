Maria Tallchief becomes the face of a U.S. quarter

Maria Tallchief, considered America’s first prima ballerina and a prominent Native American public figure from the Osage Nation, is now on the face of a U.S. quarter. Tallchief is the last of five women chosen to be featured on quarters in the U.S. for this year. Tallchief was born in Fairfax, Oklahoma, on the Osage reservation and began dance lessons at a very young age.
After marrying famed choreographer George Balanchine in 1946, together Tallchief and Balanchine would transform classical ballet across the world. Tallchief would go on to be named artistic director at the Chicago City Ballet, founded the ballet school of the Lyric Opera, and was even posthumously honored by being named Woman of the Year by the National Women’s Press Club as well as being inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The Tallchief quarter is the tenth coin in the entirety of the American Women Quarters Program which aims to celebrate 'the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history and helped pave the way for generations that followed,' according to the U.S. Mint website
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox13seattle | Read more »
Source: fox13seattle | Read more »
Source: CoinDesk | Read more »
Source: CoinDesk | Read more »
Source: WOKVNews | Read more »
Source: ksatnews | Read more »