Maria Tallchief, America's first prima ballerina, now featured on U.S. quarters

"What I remember most is that the ballet teacher told me to stand straight and turn each of my feet out to the side, the first position. I couldn't believe it. But I did what I was told," she wrote.Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

United States Headlines Read more: AXIOS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWS: America’s tallest digital tree returning to ColoradoThe Mile High Tree features free nightly light shows choreographed to holiday music.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more ⮕

DENVERPOST: Celebrity chef opening first Colorado restaurant in VailOkuwa’s cuisine focuses on Edomae-style sushi, which traces its roots back 200 years to Tokyo.

Source: denverpost | Read more ⮕

9NEWS: New Colorado law will give domestic violence survivors more rights in municipal courtA district attorney's office can file charges at the state level, but thousands of cases with less serious allegations are handled by city attorneys.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Heavily armed man found dead at popular Colorado amusement parkConrad Hoyt is the overnight news editor at the Washington Examiner.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

CBSNEWS: Colorado man with explosives, wearing tactical gear dies at Glenwood Caverns Adventure ParkThe Garfield County Coroner has identified a man found dressed in tactical gear and surrounded by weapons, ammunition and explosives -- both fake and real -- in the popular Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park as a 20-year-old from Carbondale.

Source: CBSNews | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Cases in Colorado, Minnesota seek to stop Trump from becoming president againFormer President Trump faces a pair of cases in Colorado and Minnesota that seek to bar him from running in the 2024 presidential election and potentially winning the White House again.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕