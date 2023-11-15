Maria Menounos Predicted Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis Months Before

Maria Menounos predicted there was something wrong with her pancreas during an episode of her podcast months before her pancreatic cancer diagnosis. The 45-year-old television personality was diagnosed with a rare type of pancreatic cancer, a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, in January and had it removed the following month. After she went public with her diagnosis, “I had a viewer reach out to me and say, you predicted this last April (2022) on your show. I went back ...

and I did,” Menounos told 'TODAY' co-anchor Hoda Kotb during a new episode of Kotb’s podcast, “Making Space.” Leading up to her diagnosis, Menounos said, she had sensed something was wrong for many months and discussed it on her own podcast, “Heal Squad.” “For at least a year and a half or so, I looked like I swallowed a basketball,” she recalled to Kotb. “I’ve been on fitness covers my whole career, flat washboard abs. Never had that. What’s going on?” Menounos said she was tested for celiac disease but got no answer

