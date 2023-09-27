Maria Hill's Death Is Even More Insulting 3 Months On After Marvel's Official Explanation

Maria Hill’s death still has not been justified. Secret Invasion episode 1 dashed these hopes quickly with Maria being killed and relegated to appearances in future episodes that only served to cruelly reiterate her death.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The killing of Maria Hill in Secret Invasion has somehow been made more insulting after Marvel Studios revealed the reasoning behind the shocking plot point. Maria Hill was killed at the end of Secret Invasion episode 1 with the villainous Skrull Gravik taking the form of Nick Fury and using her trusted ally's face to end her life. The development was met with much divisiveness from MCU fans who thought Secret Invasion was the perfect opportunity to further develop a character like Maria who had not received much focus in the MCU's past.

Three months after the controversial decision, Marvel Studios and Secret Invasion writer Brian Tucker has given his reasoning behind the death of Maria Hill. Rather than provide a much-needed justification for the death of an underutilized character, the plot point has only been made more insulting after hearing why Maria was killed off with the reasoning making the overall disappointments felt after Secret Invasion's flat ending that much worse.

Secret Invasion's Writer Has Commented On Maria Hill's Death The comments from Tucker regarding Maria's death were taken from the Disney+ documentary: Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion. The documentary highlights the production of Marvel Studios' latest show as has been par for the course with all of Phase 4 and 5's TV shows and films. During the documentary, Brian Tucker was asked about Maria's death and why he thought it would be a good inclusion for the show.

Unfortunately, though, Tucker's reasoning somehow makes Maria's death make less sense than it did before. According to Tucker, Maria's death came from the need to establish the threat that Gravik and his Skrull insurgents posed to the people of Earth. Tucker followed this by saying that, in making Secret Invasion a battle for Earth, not all of the heroic characters involved in opposing Gravik would make it out alive. This led to the decision to make Maria Hill one of these casualties in Secret Invasion's opening episodes.

Secret Invasion's Other Episodes Did Not Capitalize On Maria's Death What makes this reasoning much worse is that Secret Invasion failed to capitalize on this idea. Having Maria be used as a vehicle to make Gravik seem more threatening and dangerous is certainly an idea that works in concept, yet the execution of Secret Invasion's future episodes failed to make it land successfully. For starters, Gravik's threat to human life was already established in Secret Invasion episode 1 through the successful detonation of his bombs at Unity Day in Russia. As such, Hill's death is unnecessary as Gravik has already proven he is capable of being a danger to humans without her murder.

That said, Gravik's continuous threat against Earth would have enabled Maria's death to hit harder. If Gravik had been shown as someone who was consistently posing a danger to Earth Maria's passing would have felt less meaningless. However, Secret Invasion failed to show Gravik in a threatening light to humans beyond the end of episode 1. His planned attack on the United Nations aircraft in Secret Invasion episode 3 failed as did his planned assassination of President Ritson. This lack of threat from Gravik just made Maria’s death more insulting, especially after his own death came moments after enacting his grand plan.

Maria Hill's Death Typifies Secret Invasion's Overall Disappointments The disappointment of Maria Hill's death would be bad enough were it not for its highlighting of Secret Invasion's shortcomings as a whole. The show was billed as a game-changer in the MCU, with the comic on which it is based and the show's marketing making it seem like a story that will have lasting effects on the overall state of the franchise. However, the insistence on keeping the show centered on Nick Fury meant the story felt inconsequential to the rest of the MCU and ultimately meant that Secret Invasion fell disappointingly short of its high potential.The same can be said for Maria's death which typified these disappointments. What was supposed to be an overly shocking twist that killed a beloved character to build the villain of the show into a credible threat quickly fizzled out and became more upsetting as time went on. The proposed game-changing nature of Maria's death was instead a divisive decision that the rest of the show failed to capitalize on, just as Secret Invasion failed to capitalize on the universe-altering potential of its overall premise.