Maria Baratta, Ph.D., L.C.S.W., is a clinician based in New York. Her book, Skinny Revisited, focuses on the healing of eating disorders. Personal Perspective: Breakups are ridiculously complicated, but the one who does the leaving oftentimes has to defend their actions?Forgiveness is a decision. Healing will follow.
Is my worrying bigger than me—something I inherited?
Is my worrying bigger than me—something I inherited? Why Legos Might Be the Key to Your Sanity During COVID A key to sanity during this pandemic period is play—not just any play but play that is consistent with what you absolutely loved as a kid.
A key to sanity during this pandemic period is play—not just any play but play that is consistent with what you absolutely loved as a kid.Many people have made up their own rules of behavior around the pandemic, without considering the perspective of others. This divides us at a critical time in history. headtopics.com
New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.