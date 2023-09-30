Maria Baratta, Ph.D., L.C.S.W., is a clinician based in New York. Her book, Skinny Revisited, focuses on the healing of eating disorders. Personal Perspective: Breakups are ridiculously complicated, but the one who does the leaving oftentimes has to defend their actions?Forgiveness is a decision. Healing will follow.

Is my worrying bigger than me—something I inherited?

Is my worrying bigger than me—something I inherited? Why Legos Might Be the Key to Your Sanity During COVID A key to sanity during this pandemic period is play—not just any play but play that is consistent with what you absolutely loved as a kid.

A key to sanity during this pandemic period is play—not just any play but play that is consistent with what you absolutely loved as a kid.Many people have made up their own rules of behavior around the pandemic, without considering the perspective of others. This divides us at a critical time in history. headtopics.com

Read more:

PsychToday »

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Flooding in New York: Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to New York CityGov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as flash floods shut down neighborhoods across New York on Friday.

Traded Mets veteran feels ‘lighter’ with new team: ‘It’s heavy in New York’The former Mets outfielder has been thriving with his new team.

New York City’s Catastrophic Flooding Feels Like the New NormalLiving at the bottom of Park Slope feels increasingly risky.

New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and floodingStates of emergency have been declared in New York and New Jersey after heavy rain flooded major roadways and brought mass transit to a virtual standstill. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk explains which areas were hardest hit.

Relentess rain “turned roads into rivers” in New Jersey and New York CityThe continuous rainstorms in New Jersey and New York City caused severe flooding that filled the roads with water. A flood watch is in effect for the tri-state area around New York City until 6 p.m. Saturday. NBC10’s Johnny Archer examines how the rain and floods impacted the area.