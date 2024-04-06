Margot Robbie to Produce Avengelyne Comic Book Adaptation

Margot Robbie 's return to the world of comic book adaptation s looks to be moving forward with Avengelyne . First published in 1995, the Rob Liefeld -created comic revolved around the titular fallen angel who roams the Earth and uses her remaining abilities of superhuman strength and holy blood to fight demonic forces and prevent the impending apocalypse. Talks have swirled about an adaptation of the comic for the past decade, with a variety of talent attached to prior attempts.

Deadline reports that Robbie is circling the Avengelyne adaptation in a producer capacity with her LuckyChap banner, while Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon are said to be producing as well via their Genre label. Olivia Wilde is also reportedly set to direct the adaptation of the comic created by Deadpool's Rob Liefeld, with a "big A-list writer" reportedly in talks to pen the scrip

