Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment to Produce Avengelyne Film Adaptation

Margot Robbie 's production banner, LuckyChap Entertainment , is set to produce a film adaptation of the comic book series Avengelyne . The comic follows the story of a fallen angel who must live on Earth and battle the forces of Hell.

The film will be directed by Olivia Wilde, who recently directed the psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

Margot Robbie Luckychap Entertainment Avengelyne Comic Book Adaptation Olivia Wilde Film

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Margot Robbie is making a Sims movie, has apparently found her nicheRobbie is producing a film adaptation of The Sims through her Barbie production company, LuckyChap

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Margot Robbie to produce live-action ‘The Sims' movie based on iconic video gameMargot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is attached to produce a movie based on The Sims, the widely popular computer game where users can play simulations of…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Margot Robbie's Production Company to Adapt 'The Sims' into a MovieMargot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap, has signed on to produce a movie adaptation of the popular computer game 'The Sims'. The project is in its early stages and will be directed by Kate Herron. The game allows players to create characters and guide them through various life experiences, making it a perfect fit for a movie adaptation. The franchise has a wide range of pre-made families that could serve as the basis for the film.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal Take Vogue Inside the Making of the Barbie BookPlus, a peek at Margot Robbie's never-before-seen Barbie looks. (Yes, there are more.)

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Margot Robbie to Produce Sims Movie After BarbieMargot Robbie is involved in a surprising Sims live-action project following successful Barbie movie

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

The Sims Live-Action Movie Announced From Loki Director and Producer Margot RobbieThe popular video game known as The Sims is getting a live-action movie from director Kate Herron and producer Margot Robbie.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »