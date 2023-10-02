Marcus Theatres' stock rises as Beyoncé concert film set for release

Marcus Corp.’s stock MCS, +0.85% rose 0.9% Monday after Marcus Theatres announced that it will show the concert film of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”Starting Dec. 1, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” will show on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the company said, with special early screenings on Nov. 30, at Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern screens across 17 states. Marcus Corp.’s stock is up 8.7% in 2023.
Starting Dec. 1, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” will show on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the company said, with special early screenings on Nov. 30, at Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern screens across 17 states. Marcus Corp.’s stock is up 8.7% in 2023.
On Saturday Variety reported that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, +1.44% is in advanced talks to distribute Beyoncé's concert film directly through its theaters.
Major concert films are in the spotlight, boosted by high-profile tours from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, whose "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" film hits theaters Oct. 13. AMC recently announced that the film had shattered the company's record for single-day advance ticket sales, with $26 million in ticket revenue sold on Aug. 31. AMC rival Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK, +0.98% is offering Private Swiftie Parties, where fans can hire a private auditorium to watch "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour."
On Saturday Variety reported that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, +1.44% is in advanced talks to distribute Beyoncé’s concert film directly through its theaters.
Major concert films are in the spotlight, boosted by high-profile tours from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, whose “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” film hits theaters Oct. 13. AMC recently announced that the film had shattered the company’s record for single-day advance ticket sales, with $26 million in ticket revenue sold on Aug. 31. AMC rival Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK, +0.98% is offering Private Swiftie Parties, where fans can hire a private auditorium to watch “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour.”
AMC’s stock rose 4.3% Monday, compared with the S&P 500 Index’s SPX decline of 0.1%. Cinemark’s stock rose 1.3% Monday.