Marco Rubio: Biden's Weakness on Iran Endangers American Troops

War is hell. It is also often unpredictable. But one of the most predictable outcomes of Hamas's genocidal assault on Israeli civilians was an increase in attacks on U.S. personnel by Iranian-backed terrorist groups. In fact, I warned that these attacks would happen unless President Joe Biden made clear he would hold Iran responsible for any violence against Americans in the region committed by Shia proxies.

Shortly before Putin invaded Ukraine, the president suggested a 'minor incursion' into Ukraine might not merit an international response. Biden also sends mixed messages to Beijing, vacillating between a feeble 'de-risking' approach and 'tough on China' press releases while the Chinese Communist Party becomes more aggressive toward our allies in the region.Finally, there is the awful reality that our Commander-in-Chief projects weakness on a personal level.