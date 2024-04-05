March Madness Final Fours Set New Records for Ticket Prices

Whoever said March Madness was losing its luster lied to you. Both the men's and women's Final Four s are the most expensive ever recorded on the secondary market. This year's women's Final Four is the highest-selling ever on StubHub, despite it being the most expensive ever. According to TicketIQ, the average price for a semifinal ticket is $1,994. The men's Final Four is currently on pace to be the highest-selling in men's history, as well. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

COM Of course, the women are headlined by Caitlin Clark, who isn't just the biggest name in women's college basketball, but arguably in all of sports at the moment. She will face fellow superstar Paige Buckers on Friday night. In contrast, last year's semifinal averaged $697 per ticket, even with Clark and LSU's Angel Reese in the fold. Clark's stardom has skyrocketed with her incredible 2023-24 season, as she has broken numerous records, including the NCAA points recor

March Madness Final Four Ticket Prices Women's Basketball Caitlin Clark Paige Buckers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's March Madness 2024: Experts pick Final Four, national champThe Gamecocks are the favorite in the women's NCAA tournament. If they don't win the title, who will? And how far will Iowa and the other 1-seeds go?

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Women's March Madness 2024: Reseeding tournament's Final FourAfter 64 games, South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State head to the national semifinals. Here's how they rank heading to Cleveland.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Women's March Madness 2024: Top 25 players in the Final FourWhether they are the nation's top scorer or a key reserve off the bench, these 25 players have helped lead their teams to Cleveland.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Women's NCAA March Madness: Final Four Teams SetAll eyes are on the women’s March Madness this year, with millions tuning in to watch such record-breaking players as Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and USC’s JuJu Watkins. The unparalleled viewership comes just years after a gender equity review revealed major disparities in the NCAA’s resources and attention to women’s sports. and Kent Babb talk about how this happened and share their predictions for this season and the future of the sport. Plus, Kent talks aboutor search for"The Washington Post" in the Skill section of your Alexa app

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

2024 Women’s Final Four Livestream: Where to Watch NCAA March Madness Games Online for FreeYou can catch all of the NCAA Women's March Madness Final Four games on ESPN, which is available with DirecTV Stream. The streaming service features more than 75 channels, while prices start as low as $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment package.Meanwhile, new subscribers can receive a Visa rewards card worth up to $200 for a limited time.

Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

March Madness: How to watch Women’s Final FourWomen’s basketball is having itself a moment as the Final Four arrives. A year ago, 9.9 million people tuned in to see Angel Reese and LSU beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa in a national championship game aired on a national network for the first time since 1996.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »