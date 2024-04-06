March Madness 2024: Final Four Teams Revealed

March Madness 2024 is reaching its climax with only four teams left in the tournament. North Carolina State , a No. 11 seed, is still in the running and has caught the attention of many. Alabama , a No. 4 seed, is also in the Final Four .

The other two teams competing for the national championship are UConn and Purdue, both No. 1 seeds. The final four men's teams will face off on Saturday, and the winners will compete for the championship on Monday, April 8.

