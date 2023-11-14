March for Israel Rally Held in Washington, DC

Several big names were in attendance at a rally in support of Israel in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Beginning at 1 p.m. on The Mall in the nation's capital, the 'March for Israel' was organized by the Jewish Federations of North America, who said 290,000 people attended. The protest was organized to call for the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza during the group's surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel retaliated with an ongoing air raid and ground force campaign on Gaza. Thousands of people packed into the Mall, with many holding up posters of individuals still being held hostage by Hamas. Many celebrities were also in attendance, some giving speeches to the massive crowd and arguing there could be no ceasefire until the hostages were released

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSWEEK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATİMES: More than 100,000 people march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warMore than 100,000 people have marched in Paris to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: latimes | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: French politicians, citizens march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warTens of thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: More than 100,000 people march in Paris against soaring antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warPARIS (AP) — More than 100,000 people marched in Paris on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

CBSHEALTH: More than 180,000 march in France against antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warMore than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, have marched peacefully to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza .

Source: CBSHealth | Read more »

CHİCAGOTRİBUNE: More than 180,000 across France march against antisemitism amid Israel-Hamas warMore than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, marched peacefully on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza .

Source: chicagotribune | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Chris Christie Visits Israel During Israel-Hamas WarFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie becomes the first Republican presidential candidate to visit Israel during the Israel- Hamas war. He visits a hospital, meets with victims and hostages' relatives, and witnesses the destruction caused by Hamas .

Source: NBCNews | Read more »