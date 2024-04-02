March 2024 Weather in Cleveland: Warmer than Normal but More Snow than February

March 2024 was warmer than normal in Cleveland but it still snowed more last month than it did in February! Those numbers nearly put last month into the record books in Cleveland. The 10th warmest March on record in Cleveland was in 2020; it featured an average temperature of 44.2 degrees. The first nine days of the month were all warmer than normal, especially the 4th and 5th. The average temperature that day was 61 degrees, which is 25.

9 degrees above average! Akron-Canton also recorded a warmer-than-normal March with an average temperature of 42.6 degrees. While many enjoyed the warmer temperatures, they were bad news for local ski resorts, causing Brandywine to close early for the season. Early Spring blossoms in Cleveland Despite the warmer-than-normal weather, Cleveland Hopkins measured more snow in March than in February. The snowiest day in Cleveland last month was the 18th when 2.2 inches of snow fell

