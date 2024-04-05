Marc D’Amelio Supports U-Conn. Athletes as a Super Fan and Proud Alum

If Marc D’Amelio stopped smiling, it was probably a mistake. For two hours in mid-March, he had watched his favorite team (the Connecticut Huskies) in his favorite building (Madison Square Garden) surrounded by some of his closest friends. This was where he saw his first concert, the Village People, in 1979. These were the guys he met on campus in the early ’90s, back when they fell in love with the Huskies because of high-scoring guard Chris Smith.

D’Amelio, the father of TikTok’s first family, was here for a few reasons. As a super fan, yes. As a proud alum, yes, too. But also because he runs one of the two NIL collectives that support U-Conn.’s athletes, including players on the men’s and women’s basketball teams that both reached the Final Four

