Mar-a-Lago judge’s developer-hating past is a big win for Donald Trump

State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron undervalued Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago at a measly $18 million drawing incredulous howls from property professionals who assessed it at $300 million. Engoron — who was elected without opposition thanks to the Democratic stranglehold on judicial choices — makes no secret that he hates all developers. So in every case that involves real estate, Engoron is plain nuts.

His rulings in major New York City zoning cases were twice overturned by the state Appellate Division, because his decisions showed he had no idea what he was talking about. When developers wanted to put up a few tall towers north of the

, some locals sued to block the project because they said it violated zoning. Engoron (inset) found that it didn’t — but he just didn’t like it anyway. He said, “You can’t just do this because the zoning allows it. I just can’t believe this is the case.” headtopics.com

Alas for Engoron, it was the case — so the higher court reversed him. Last year, Engoron held up a plan to build new housing on a parking lot near the because he claimed the developer had an “impermissible” relationship with the Landmarks Preservation Commission.That decision, too, was tossed in a unanimous decision by the appeals court.

Read more:

nypost »

Eric Trump Blasts NY Judge: Mar-a-Lago UndervaluedOn Tuesday, Eric Trump criticized a judge's appraisal of his father's Mar-a-Lago resort in a New York fraud case, asserting that the opulent Florida property's actual value could soar beyond the sum of one billion dollars.

Trump increases Mar-a-Lago value hours after judge rules against himRaging against Tuesday's court ruling, Trump said his property was worth $300 million more than he initially claimed it to be.

Trump family defends Mar-a-Lago's value: 'Could be worth 100 times that'Mar-a-Lago was listed among the ruling on Tuesday that found Trump and his sons liable of fraud for overvaluing the ex-president's real estate properties.

Donald Jr. & Eric Trump's Panic Posts About Mar-a-Lago Show Just How Affected They Are About Donald Trump's NY Fraud CaseThe walls are closing in on them.

Judge's ruling means Donald Trump could lose control of properties like Trump TowerThe ruling found the Trump Organization liable for persistent fraud and effectively ordered the dissolution of a swath of his company. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Realtors: Mar-a-Lago's $18M Valuation 'Delusional'A New York judge's lowball valuation for Donald Trump's real estate properties has sent shockwaves through real estate and political circles, the New York Post reports.

ridiculously undervalued Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago at a measly $18 million — drawing incredulous howls from property professionals who assessed it at $300 million.

Engoron — who was elected without opposition thanks to the Democratic stranglehold on judicial choices — makes no secret that he hates all developers.

So in every case that involves real estate, Engoron is plain nuts.

His rulings in major New York City zoning cases were twice overturned by the state Appellate Division, because his decisions showed he had no idea what he was talking about.

When developers wanted to put up a few tall towers north of the

, some locals sued to block the project because they said it violated zoning.

Engoron (inset) found that it didn’t — but he just didn’t like it anyway.

He said, “You can’t just do this because the zoning allows it. I just can’t believe this is the case.”

Alas for Engoron, it was the case — so the higher court reversed him.

Last year, Engoron held up a plan to build new housing on a parking lot near the

because he claimed the developer had an “impermissible” relationship with the Landmarks Preservation Commission.That decision, too, was tossed in a unanimous decision by the appeals court.

That Trump historically has wildly overvalued his holdings is hardly a secret — his boasts were long a laughingstock among real-estate pros.

But whether that gives Engoron the authority to strip him of his entire company will surely end up in a higher court.

If history’s any guide, Trump will soon be taking a victory lap.