Mapping ZKP Systems: A Novel Perspective

The following article aims to present a novel perspective on mapping ZKP systems and how they are understood, as well as offering Chain Theory as a candidate for understanding. A candidate which could potentially team up with Chaos Theory to form an adaptive key and an adaptive system . You can envision Chaos Theory as an adapting key, just like water, that takes any shape the lock requires. Chain Theory is the linear unfolding of the occurred changes over time.
The door will open shortly or medium-shortly after the third instance of receiving the key. Unbreakability by breakability. For any given key {x}, {x} is the key that grants level 1 entry. Or maybe a priority 1 entry in case the key is used for an emergency. Unbreakability by constant lock change. For any given key {x} that exists, there exists a lock {x+1} always different than any given key. Unbreakability by constant lock change.
ZKP Systems Chain Theory Chaos Theory Adaptive Key Adaptive System Quantum Lock Change
