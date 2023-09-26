Many powerful leaders skipped the UN this year. That created space for emerging voices to rise

Togo’s foreign minister wasn’t having any of it. He talked of a resolve to “fight our own battles' and a refusal to be relegated to the children’s table. “The global governance architecture has not delivered the equity and inclusion that is required,” said Tandi Dorji, foreign minister of the Asian nation of Bhutan.

He insisted representation on the council — which lacks a permanent member from Africa or Latin America — be broadened. “The increasing fragmentation, polarization, and growing inequity we witness in the world today only serve as an urgent cry for strengthening multilateralism.”

The structure of the United Nations, most countries agree, doesn’t fit the current global configuration. An organization built in the postwar mid-20th century to, in essence, prevent the nations who could destroy the world from doing so is not equipped to tackle the fragmentation afoot as the mid-21st century steams toward us with a rapidly evolving global power structure, speaker after speaker said.

Other factors, too, are helping softer voices grow louder. Exhibit A: climate change, which has hit the world’s poorest countries hardest — in particular, island nations whose very existence is threatened by rising waters.

Read more:

AP »

Trump ignores his own power in fight against gag order in federal election caseArguing his threats shouldn't be restricted, the former president lashes out at 'the Biden administration' and 'the media.'

3 teens killed in shooting over 'stupid' fight, 3 arrestedA South Carolina community is reeling in the wake of a shooting that killed three teenagers and injured a fourth.

3 teens killed in shooting over 'stupid' fight, 3 arrestedA South Carolina community is reeling in the wake of a shooting that killed three teenagers and injured a fourth.

3 teens killed in shooting over 'stupid' fight, 3 arrestedA South Carolina community is reeling in the wake of a shooting that killed three teenagers and injured a fourth.

3 teens killed in shooting over 'stupid' fight, 3 arrestedA South Carolina community is reeling in the wake of a shooting that killed three teenagers and injured a fourth.

3 teens killed in shooting over 'stupid' fight, 3 arrestedA South Carolina community is reeling in the wake of a shooting that killed three teenagers and injured a fourth.

U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed called that “disappointing.” But it did mean that smaller nations and coalitions had more oxygen. They used some of it to advocate for a broader-based permanent membership of Security Council, the only U.N. body with the power to take military action and impose sanctions. Only its permanent members can veto resolutions, and frustration about that runs long and deep.

“The global governance architecture has not delivered the equity and inclusion that is required,” said Tandi Dorji, foreign minister of the Asian nation of Bhutan. He insisted representation on the council — which lacks a permanent member from Africa or Latin America — be broadened. “The increasing fragmentation, polarization, and growing inequity we witness in the world today only serve as an urgent cry for strengthening multilateralism.”

The structure of the United Nations, most countries agree, doesn’t fit the current global configuration. An organization built in the postwar mid-20th century to, in essence, prevent the nations who could destroy the world from doing so is not equipped to tackle the fragmentation afoot as the mid-21st century steams toward us with a rapidly evolving global power structure, speaker after speaker said.

Other factors, too, are helping softer voices grow louder. Exhibit A: climate change, which has hit the world’s poorest countries hardest — in particular, island nations whose very existence is threatened by rising waters. When the president of the island nation of Kirabati, Taneti Maamau, says his country is “experiencing intensifying severe drought and coastal inundation,” it’s not a secondhand account — and people are.

“They’re banding together and saying, ‘We are the front line of world’s biggest problems, and the only way we get attention is if we band together.’ That has been remarkably effective in terms of voice,” Dayal said. “They’re saying, ‘Today it’s us. Tomorrow it’s going to be you.’”

The pandemic and the gradual recognition — finally — of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ yearslong insistence that a multilateral planet is the only way forwardMuch like climate change, the vaccine inequity that the pandemic produced is a pressing topic; smaller nations, as the most affected constituencies, have natural roles driving that as well. “As we rebuild from the pandemic, we must do so with an unwavering commitment to inclusivity,” said Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan.

And coalitions are strengthening beyond usual suspects like the G20 and the European Union. There isin general, with its malleable membership but its commitment to developing countries with unique common needs. There is SIDS, or small island developing states, which tell firsthand stories about climate change. And Africa’s voice is stronger than ever as it pushes for equity, buoyed by afor the African Union.

Then there’s sheer population. Africa’s alone is expected to double from its current 1.3 billion by 2050 and make up a quarter of the planet’s people. This year,