Many killed in artillery strike in northern Myanmar - media, local sources

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports, which included what they said were images of the aftermath of the incident.

Myanmar has been embroiled in conflict in multiple regions of the country, as ethnic minority armies and a resistance movement battle against military rule and a fierce crackdown by the junta after a 2021 coup.

The Kachin media and local sources said the incident took place close to midnight on Monday, a few kilometres from a military camp run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which is in conflict with Myanmar's ruling military. headtopics.com

"The attack happened at midnight. The bomb was too strong ... the village was totally destroyed and disappeared," she said.Laiza, a town in northern Myanmar, is the capital of KIA, among the largest of dozens of ethnic groups that have been battling the military for decades.

It sits close to the Chinese border and is home to many civilians living in displacement camps in and around the town.U.S. presidential contenders have thrown their support behind Israel after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the country. headtopics.com

