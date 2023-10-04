Many Ellis trial, day 2: Meticulous analysis of cell phone video

Day two of testimony, on Wednesday, centered on three cell phone videos of the final moments in Ellis’s life. Those videos are important to the prosecution’s contention that the officers’ actions led to Ellis’s death.

The defense said the videos don’t show how the fatal encounter began. In fact, the defense contends Manuel Ellis was violent toward them before the cameras were rolling.“It’s pointing to the area of Mr. Ellis’ right hand which is on the ground,” said Grant Fredericks.

The Spokane-based video forensics expert gave a frame-by-frame analysis of the video showing Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins. Both had Ellis on the ground.“And on the right, where the individual in the darker colored clothing. Who’s that one been identified as?” asked prosecutor Lori Nicolavo.“And the person on the ground in the yellow sweatshirt?” asked Nicolavo. headtopics.com

The prosecution contends the three police officers, Burbank and Collins, who are white, and Timothy Rankine, who is Asian-American, tasered, tackled, and repeatedly punched the man, causing his death.“Mr. Ellis goes up and grabs Mr. Collins and throws him to the ground with superhuman strength,” said Brett Purtzer, Burbank’s attorney. “It’s something these officers have not faced before.

Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel EllisOpening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the trial of three police officers in Tacoma, Washington, accused in the death of Manny Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who was punched, shocked with a Taser, put in a chokehold and held face down on the sidewalk as he pleaded, “can’t breathe, sir.”