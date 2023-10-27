Many Americans in Gaza still trying to get out amid Israel-Hamas war

Remembering those killed in the Lewiston, Maine mass shootingIsrael announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in GazaMaine communities in mourning after Lewiston mass shootingAcapulco, Mexico devastated by deadly Hurricane OtisMaine communities in lockdown as search for mass shooting suspect continuesUrgent manhunt underway for Maine mass shooting suspectIDF shows journalists raw footage of the October 7 Hamas terror attackHurricane Otis hits Mexico as a powerful Category 5...

Remembering those killed in the Lewiston, Maine mass shootingIsrael announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in GazaMaine communities in mourning after Lewiston mass shootingAcapulco, Mexico devastated by deadly Hurricane OtisMaine communities in lockdown as search for mass shooting suspect continuesUrgent manhunt underway for Maine mass shooting suspectIDF shows journalists raw footage of the October 7 Hamas terror attackHurricane Otis hits Mexico as a powerful Category 5 stormBiden: Israel has ‘right and responsibility’ to target Hamas, but must protect civiliansThere is growing frustration among U.S. officials trying to get Americans out of Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. NBC News’ Anne Thompson shares a father's story as his wife and three children are stuck in Gaza at the Egyptian border.

Read more:

NBCNews »

Israel-Gaza live updates: US making progress toward escape for Americans in GazaLive updates on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: ICRC war surgeons enter Gaza; Egypt says drone hits border townIt is the first time in this war International Committee of the Red Cross medical workers have entered the besieged territory. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Internet outage in Gaza amid heavy Israeli bombardmentIt is the first time in this war that medical workers of the International Committee of the Red Cross have entered the besieged Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel launches large 'targeted raid' inside GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Netanyahu says Israel is ‘preparing for a ground incursion’Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he won’t specify details of an assault. A U.N. aid organization began to reduce operations in Gaza. Read more ⮕

‘Gaza teaches life’: How Arab creatives from Gaza, Egypt, Syria create resistance artKaleem, an art collective, comprises its Palestinian CEO and founder, as well as four other core team members who weave Arab history, art, and culture through a vibrant literary lens. Read more ⮕