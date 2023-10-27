Many Americans in Gaza still trying to get out amid Israel-Hamas war

Remembering those killed in the Lewiston, Maine mass shootingIsrael announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in GazaMaine communities in mourning after Lewiston mass shootingAcapulco, Mexico devastated by deadly Hurricane OtisMaine communities in lockdown as search for mass shooting suspect continuesUrgent manhunt underway for Maine mass shooting suspectIDF shows journalists raw footage of the October 7 Hamas terror attackHurricane Otis hits Mexico as a powerful Category 5...
Remembering those killed in the Lewiston, Maine mass shootingIsrael announces expanding ground operations against Hamas in GazaMaine communities in mourning after Lewiston mass shootingAcapulco, Mexico devastated by deadly Hurricane OtisMaine communities in lockdown as search for mass shooting suspect continuesUrgent manhunt underway for Maine mass shooting suspectIDF shows journalists raw footage of the October 7 Hamas terror attackHurricane Otis hits Mexico as a powerful Category 5 stormBiden: Israel has ‘right and responsibility’ to target Hamas, but must protect civiliansThere is growing frustration among U.S. officials trying to get Americans out of Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. NBC News’ Anne Thompson shares a father's story as his wife and three children are stuck in Gaza at the Egyptian border.