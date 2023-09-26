Manufacturer of LED screens for churches and schools leases warehouse space in Cumberland County

The company manufactures and installs LED screens for churches and universities nationwide, The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Cumberland CountyBetty J. Eyer, 81, of Newburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner ruled her cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries and the manner as accidental.

Cumberland County Planning Commission seeks residents to fill vacanciesApplications are due to the Planning Commission Office by Oct. 27; the terms begin in January.

Lancaster County animal center announces the passing of injured flamingo found in Franklin CountyLancaster County's Raven Ridge Wildlife Center announced on Sunday that the injured flamingo that had been receiving care for over a week passed away.

Cumberland Valley superintendent to leave for same job in eastern Pa. districtDr. David E. Christopher, Cumberland Valley School District's superintendent for the past four years, is expected to take over at West Chester Area School District in December.

Lana Shelly, Kilee Kuhlman lead Cumberland Valley to four-set win over Cedar CliffThe Eagles moved to 7-1 on the season.

Contractor presents plan to update Park Ridge’s Devon-Cumberland fire stationConsultants showed the Park Ridge City Council a draft of plans to remodel Fire Station 35, near Devon and Cumberland Avenues, at a Sept. 18 meeting.

