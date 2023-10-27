Mansfield ISD high school students greeted by artificial intelligence as part of a new security program to detect weapons

MANSFIELD, Texas — Artificial Intelligence technology is now at three entrances of. Visitors, teachers and students must clear the new security measure before continuing into the school building every day.

Getting through security at the school is a breeze for students like Makaria Walker. She's in her junior year and doesn't mind the extra security one bit. The change was implemented at the beginning of October. The New Artificial Intelligence Evolv is now on all seven high school campuses in the district. The weapons detection technology allows school students to enter school faster unlike other security procedures, like using handheld wands.

"I know I don't have anything in my backpack. You can look through it. I don't care," Walker said."So, If I get flagged, I get flagged. If I don't, then I can go onto class." "As a student, I feel that it makes us a lot safer here," Sophomore Ben Teage said."I don't like to worry about safety, but this obviously doesn't have to make me worry about safety when we have these machines to help protect us from weapons and stuff like that." headtopics.com

Britney Fortner serves as the Mansfield ISD director of security and safety. The district has had an officer on each school campus since 2017. A lot of research and homework went into adding artificial intelligence to high school campuses, especially with the Timberview incident in mind.

"We have not discussed the further expansion, but it's definitely on the table," Fortner said."We do have more students in our high schools. They are our largest population, and they also are more transient. So, they are coming and going from different places." headtopics.com

