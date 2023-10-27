Mansfield ISD adds in AI gun detection technology to campus

"We have one at every front door of the high school campuses, but then we also have them at alternative entrances,""As a student I feel it makes us a lot more safe here. I don’t like to worry about safety," Teague said.

"With metal detectors, it takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of manpower to search through everything that’s metal on a person," said Britney Fortner, Mansfield ISD's Director of Safety and Security said. "Whereas here, looking for those specific concerns, it identifies the location where we need to search, so any student can just keep walking on through if they don’t have anything of concern.

If something triggers the technology staff members know the exact spot and don't have to spend time searching the entire student and their belongings."I think it’s an added level of safety," said Lisa Wilhelm."I actually sat on the safety and security council a few years ago. I find it interesting to see the things we discussed in that committee come to fruition," she said.Mansfield school officials say the expense is more than worth it. headtopics.com

"We did a lot of research. We looked up what all was out there that could help us with accomplishing that goal of keeping our campuses as safe as possible," said Fortner.

