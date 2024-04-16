Mans' Fall Collection: A Fusion of Rural Britain and Andalusian Style

For Mans ’ fall collection , Jaime Álvarez took us on a trip to rural Britain, interspersed with a country-kitsch personal touch. “That English countryside can also be perfectly Andalusian ,” he said with a laugh. “I’m bringing it home.” He fused both themes, while keeping tailoring, the house’s strongest asset, as a common thread.

Recently, Álvarez has expanded the Mans offering, which has reinforced the brand’s customer profile. “We will never give up on menswear because that is our major success, but this show has served to testify that we can make all kinds of clothes, always following the brand’s line,” he said.

