Manny Ellis mother's car tracked, tires slashed, according to family attorney

The Ellis’ family attorney tells us that someone put a tracking device in Marcia Carter-Patterson’s car and slashed her tries over the weekend."I believe people are following me too," she said to a defense attorney.

On Wednesday, FOX 13 News spoke to an official in the Attorney General’s Office who told us they are aware of the incident involving Ellis’ mom.FOX 13 News also spoke to the Ellis family off-camera about the incident. They said they did not want to provide any further information.McDowell is an eyewitness to parts of the incident involving Ellis and two Tacoma Police Officers back in March 2020.

Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter. ‘I was the last person that he talked to’; Manny Ellis' mother takes stand in homicide trialAt the end of the hearing, Jacob Aztet, an investigator with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, took the stand. headtopics.com

Medical experts to shed light on Manny Ellis' cause of death in Tacoma officers' trialJurors in the trial of three Tacoma police officers have started to hear what’s expected to be pivotal testimony from medical experts.

Witness who took video of Tacoma officers' confrontation with Manuel Ellis expected to testifyManuel Ellis' mother, Marcia Carter-Patterson, testified in court Monday. She said Ellis 'looked good' on a video call the night of his death.

Eyewitnesses questioned in day 6 of Manny Ellis murder trialA number of eyewitnesses took the stand, in Tacoma on Wednesday, during the sixth day of the murder trial of Manuel Ellis.

‘Body slammed him onto the ground’; Witness gives testimony of Manny Ellis' struggle with officersOn Tuesday, witnesses who are described as the most significant for the state’s case, took the stand in the trial of the three officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis.

Manny Ellis was not a threat to Tacoma police charged in his restraint death, eyewitness says at trialEyewitness testimony Tuesday in the continuing trial of three Tacoma police officers starkly contradicted the picture the officers' lawyers painted.

Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died during a police confrontation in WA, was not a threat, eyewitness saysIn the trial against three Tacoma, Washington, officers charged in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, an eyewitness said Ellis didn’t resist and was not a threat at all.