'Manner of death is homicide': Medical expert takes stand in Manny Ellis trial

Jurors in the trial of the three Tacoma Police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis are worried about their safety. They told court officials they're concerned their identities could get out, opening the door to possible harassment, or worse. Today, the judge spoke to both the defense and the prosecutors about what this means for the trial.

The second week of hearings wrapped in the trial against three Tacoma Police officers charged in the death of Manny Ellis, which happened in March 2020. Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter."I call his cause of death mechanical asphyxia due to violent subdual and restraint by law enforcement officers," said Dr. Roger Mitchell.

As the trial continues for three Tacoma Police officers charged with the death of Manny Ellis, FOX 13 News has learned someone may be targeting Ellis’ mother. He did not perform the autopsy on Ellis but told prosecutors that he had access to all the reports and evidence. headtopics.com

Mitchell agrees with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s findings, but says he goes further than their results. Jacob Atzet with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office also answered questions on the stand Thursday.The defense alleges Ellis punched the Tacoma Patrol car before the officers got out of the vehicle.

The defense says a smeared handprint on the glass of the patrol car is evidence of this interaction due to the doughnuts Ellis had purchased earlier in the night."From what I remember, now I don’t recall anything on the window," he said. headtopics.com

