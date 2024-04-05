Manischewitz Launches Rebrand of Kosher Staple Ahead of Passover

Manischewitz , the popular kosher food aisle firm, is rebranding its products ahead of Passover . The rebranding includes a new typeface, illustrated figures on packaging, and a red, orange, and yellow color scheme.

Yiddish words and slogans are also featured. The brand's website offers merchandise with Yiddish phrases.

Manischewitz Rebrand Kosher Passover Matzo Yiddish Packaging

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

136-year-old kosher food brand Manischewitz debuts 'eye-catching' makeover ahead of PassoverThe centenarian kosher food brand gets a bold and bright makeover just before the Passover holiday in an effort to appeal to a younger and potentially non-Jewish audience.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

47 Best Passover Foods for Your Seder and BeyondOur favorite Passover recipes (like matzo ball soup, braised brisket, and more) for your seder dinner or any of the holiday’s eight days and nights.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »

41 Kosher for Passover Desserts to Cap Off Your SederFlourless chocolate cake and stuffed coconut meringues make the perfect ending for your Passover feast—or great sweet snacks for the seven days that follow.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »

41 Kosher for Passover Desserts to Cap Off Your SederFlourless chocolate cake and stuffed coconut meringues make the perfect ending for your Passover feast—or great sweet snacks for the seven days that follow.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »

Polling places inside synagogues are being moved for Pennsylvania's April primary during PassoverSome of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties are relocating polling places out of synagogues because next month’s primary election falls on the first day of Passover. The primary election is April 23. In Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, election officials relocated 16 polling places from synagogues and a Jewish community center.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Polling places inside synagogues are being moved for Pennsylvania's April primary during PassoverSome of Pennsylvania's most populous counties are relocating polling places out of synagogues and other Jewish buildings because the Legislature deadlocked last…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »