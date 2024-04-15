Manhattan District Attorney's Office Seeks Sanctions Against Former President

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office wants the judge overseeing the first trial against a former American president to start it off with a lunging attack, asking the court to personally sanctionShortly after noon, assistant district attorney Christopher Conroy formally asked the judge to fine Trump “$1,000 for each post that violates the court order,” “direct the defendant to take down the offending posts,” and “remind him that further violations could result in jail time .

Joshua Steinglass, an assistant district attorney who led a previous tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization, had telegraphed the incoming request earlier during a long presentation on various issues Monday morning. He said the DA’s office would soon be “seeking order to show cause why defendant shouldn’t be held in contempt.”

Prosecutors pointed to a post Trump made on his Truth Social media website after Daniels’ former lawyer trashed her on live TV during a“Thank you to Michael Avenatti—for revealing the truth about two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our Country dearly!” TrumpProsecutors argued the post is just the latest example of Trump trying to hurt and intimidate witnesses, as he's done during this and his other criminal cases.

But prosecutors then hinted at a grander strategy at play here, signaling how the plan to eventually show jurors——that Trump’s threatening attitude undercuts his narrative that these people are merely trying to enjoy five minutes of fame for playing a historical role in potentially jailing a former president.

