Manhattan DA Urges Judge to Reject Trump's Bid to Delay Trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg urged a judge to reject a bid by Donald Trump to delay his upcoming criminal hush money trial due to biased media coverage. Bragg is prosecuting Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is to blame for the press coverage and for that reason "it would be perverse to reward with an adjournment," Bragg told New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.

Bragg's filing came after Merchan expanded Trump's gag order following the ex-president's posts targeting the judge's daughter.Bragg, who accuses Trump of falsifying business records in a scheme to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, said in aTrump's "own incessant rhetoric is generating significant publicity, and it would be perverse to reward with an adjournment based on media attention he is actively seeking," Bragg told New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Mercha

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manhattan DA Bragg asks for delay to Trump’s hush money trialManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pushing for a delay to the start of former President Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial. In a ...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Trump faces NYC court hearing in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg caseFormer President Trump is expected in a New York City courtroom Monday morning for a hearing out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush money payments case.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Alvin Bragg urges Judge Merchan to amend Trump gag order to include family members of courtThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Manhattan DA urges judge to deny Trump motion to further delay trialManhattan DA Alvin Bragg filed a motion calling on a New York judge to deny Donald Trump's request for a delay in his hush money payments case.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Manhattan DA Urges Judge to Reject Trump's Bid to Delay TrialManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has asked a judge to deny Donald Trump's request for a delay in his criminal trial due to biased media coverage. Bragg accuses Trump of falsifying business records to hide a payment to Stormy Daniels. The judge expanded Trump's gag order after he targeted the judge's daughter. Bragg argues that Trump's own rhetoric is generating publicity and should not be rewarded with an adjournment.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Judge Merchan Sides With Alvin Bragg Over Donald TrumpThe judge presiding over Trump's hush money trial approved a delay timeline favored by the district attorney.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »