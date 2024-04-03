Manhattan DA Urges Judge to Reject Trump's Bid to Delay Trial

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg urged a judge to reject a bid by Donald Trump to delay his upcoming criminal hush money trial due to biased media coverage. Bragg is prosecuting Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump is to blame for the press coverage and for that reason"it would be perverse to reward with an adjournment," Bragg told New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.
Bragg's filing came after Merchan expanded Trump's gag order following the ex-president's posts targeting the judge's daughter.
