Manchin gives indirect answer when asked if Biden is Democratic Party's best 2024 candidate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) did not directly say if he thinks President Joe Biden is the Democratic Party's best candidate to win the 2024 election, saying he does not know who else is"willing to get into the race.

Manchin's comments come as Biden is seeking reelection, though Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marianne Williamson, and Terrisa Bukovinac are also running to be the Democratic nominee. The question of whether Biden is the best candidate for Democrats comes as various concerns about him, including his age and his low approval rating in polling data, continue to persist throughout his presidency.

Morning Joe presses @Sen_JoeManchin on if he thinks President Biden is the best Democratic option for 2024.@JoeNBC: "Do you think [Biden]'s the best choice?" @Sen_JoeManchin: "I don't know who else is out there willing to get into the race." pic.twitter. headtopics.com

Manchin was rumored to be launching his own run for president in the 2024 election as a third-party candidate, stating earlier this year he had been “thinking seriously” about becoming an independent. Similarly, Kennedy Jr. is rumored to be considering leaving the Democratic primary and running for president in 2024 as a third-party candidate, which it's expected he will announce on Monday during a visit to Philadelphia, according to a report. On social media, Kennedy Jr.

