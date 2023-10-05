Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man illegally brought a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol on Wednesday, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail, a spokesperson for the state said.

The man, who was shirtless and had a holstered handgun, approached the governor's office on the first floor of the Capitol around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, state Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said Thursday. The man was demanding to see the governor, who was not in the building at the time, Warrick said.

A Capitol police officer sits at a desk outside of a suite of rooms that includes the governor's office, conference room and offices for the attorney general. The man was taken into custody for openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol, which is against the law, Warrick said. Weapons can be brought into the Capitol if they are concealed and the person has a valid permit. The man arrested did not have a concealed carry permit, Warrick said.He returned to the outside of the Capitol shortly before 9 p.m. with an assault-style rifle, Warrick said. headtopics.com

Madison police reported Thursday that the man, who was not named, was taken into productive custody and taken to the hospital. A spokesperson for the police department did not return an email seeking additional details.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifleMan with handgun seeking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle

Illinois man sentenced to 4.5 years for attacking officer, cameraman at Jan. 6 Capitol riotShane Jason Woods, of downstate Auburn, is still facing a murder charge for a Skokie woman's death during a drunken crash in 2022.

Chicago man charged with beating man to death during Belmont Cragin robberyA man has been charged with beating another man to death during a robbery Monday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Man killed after shooting 3 officers following argument in Philly home, police sayA man is dead after shooting three officers and another man in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

Man arrested in fatal Von Ormy hit-and-run of man believed to be homelessArmy veteran Josh Gomez is trying to recover his things, including expensive tools that had sentimental value.

U.K. prime minister on gender: ‘A man is a man and a woman is a woman’In a speech, Rishi Sunak said the stance was “common sense,” drawing applause from the Conservative Party Conference and accusations of transphobia from activists.