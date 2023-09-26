Man will spend a year in jail for collecting his dead brother’s Social Security payments

He amassed $237K over 16 years, officials said. An Essex County man who admitted stealing over $237,00 in Social Security benefits meant for his dead brother was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.
In March 2000, Silvano Chable, 54, of Irvington, applied for the benefits on behalf of his brother, who was paralyzed as a result of a motor vehicle accident, the office said. The brother began to receive Social Security benefits in July 2000 and he died in May 2001.
However, Chable did not notify the Social Security Administration of his brother’s death so the Social Security Administration continued to send monthly benefit payments intended for his sibling, investigators said. headtopics.com
Chable’s scheme, which netted him $237,780 in Disability Insurance Benefits, lasted from May 2001 to November 2017, federal prosecutors said. He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud, authorities said.
In addition to his prison term, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton ordered Chable to pay back the entire $237,780 in funds he took for himself, the office said.
Sep. 26, 2023, 9:35 p.m.Chris Sheldon | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
An Essex County man who admitted stealing over $237,00 in Social Security benefits meant for his dead brother was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.
In March 2000, Silvano Chable, 54, of Irvington, applied for the benefits on behalf of his brother, who was paralyzed as a result of a motor vehicle accident, the office said. The brother began to receive Social Security benefits in July 2000 and he died in May 2001.
However, Chable did not notify the Social Security Administration of his brother’s death so the Social Security Administration continued to send monthly benefit payments intended for his sibling, investigators said.
Chable’s scheme, which netted him $237,780 in Disability Insurance Benefits, lasted from May 2001 to November 2017, federal prosecutors said.
He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud, authorities said.
In addition to his prison term, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton ordered Chable to pay back the entire $237,780 in funds he took for himself, the office said.
Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to