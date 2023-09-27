Man who was rescued after falling overboard from tanker has died

A man who was rescued by the crew of a commercial fishing boat after he fell overboard from a tanker has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday. The District Attorney’s office had no further comment about the case. The mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the man was swept overboard while a ladder was being lowered in anticipation of a Boston Harbor pilot coming aboard. The search took place in pitch-dark conditions and rough seas near Boston Harbor, and the America found the crew member after being the first vessel on the scene, said Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

Read more:

AP »

Clay County schools have most banned books of any district in U.S.Florida leads the nation in number of banned books. Clay County accounts for a third of Florida’s total -- and most of the books were reported by one man.

The future of District 4 | Decision 2023 in Marion County13News is looking at the issues impacting voters the most, this time in the district that includes neighborhoods like Castleton and Geist.

Man who was rescued after falling overboard from tanker has diedA man who was rescued by the crew of a commercial fishing boat after he fell overboard from a tanker has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday

Man who was rescued after falling overboard from tanker has diedA man who was rescued by the crew of a commercial fishing boat after he fell overboard from a tanker has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday

Man who was rescued after falling overboard from tanker has diedA man who was rescued by the crew of a commercial fishing boat after he fell overboard from a tanker has died, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday

Putnam County corrections lieutenant arrested for DUI in St. Johns CountyCorrections Lieutenant Karly Yoder, 33, was driving when she was pulled over by an officer with the St. Augustine Police Department.

The crew of America pulled the man from the water Tuesday morning, and Boston Fire Department and Coast Guard personnel came aboard to assist as the boat headed to shore where an ambulance was waiting, officials said. The man’s condition was not known.

The District Attorney’s office had no further comment about the case.

The mayday from the tanker MTM Dublin went out shortly after 4:30 a.m., reporting a crew member had fallen overboard, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the man was swept overboard while a ladder was being lowered in anticipation of a Boston Harbor pilot coming aboard.

The search took place in pitch-dark conditions and rough seas near Boston Harbor, and the America found the crew member after being the first vessel on the scene, said Petty Officer Lyric Jackson, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.