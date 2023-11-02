Man who shot Fort Worth neighbor dead in anger over toy on sidewalk sentenced to life

Murray, 57, was indicted on murder, and a jury on Tuesday found him guilty of that offense during deliberation that started at 3:56 p.m. and was done by 4:05 p.m. “This defendant executed his neighbor in front of his house,” Lloyd Whelchel, an assistant district attorney, told the jury in a closing argument in the trial’s first phase.

Murray chose not to testify at the guilt-innocence trial phase, but did take the witness stand during the defense punishment case. He told jurors he was molested, once by a boy when Murray was also a child and later by an adult.As he was questioned on direct examination by defense attorney Taylor Ferguson, Murray said he took shots of vodka in the hours before he shot Robinson. Bethel Zehaie also represented Murray.“I’m sorry that I let this happen,” the defendant testified. “It’s not about me.

Under rules of criminal procedure, the jury was not told of Murray’s criminal history until after its guilty verdict. Just before the killing, Murray continuously banged on Robinson’s front door until Robinson stepped outside and said, “What the (expletive), Eddie,” according to Lacy’s account included in an affidavit supporting the arrest warrant in the case. Lacy followed her partner outside.

