Man who shot Angie Harmon's dog while delivering groceries through Instacart will not face charges

A man who shot and killed Angie Harmon 's dog while delivering groceries to her home through Instacart will not face criminal charges, police said. Police have shared an update on the case days after the"Law & Order" alum announced that a driver delivering groceries through Instacart fatally "The driver indicated that he was attacked by her dog, so he discharged his firearm," a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson told E! News April 6.

"The driver is not facing charges for this action."The spokesperson added,"Our officers investigated the incident thoroughly and ultimately decided not to pursue charges. The police are not seeking additional parties. The case is now closed."."This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver," she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her pet."He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our do

