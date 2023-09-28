Man who opened fire at Slovak police from apartment window fatally shot, according to report

A 32-year-old man has died in Slovakia following reports of gunshots and an explosion. Another four people were also transported to hospitals after sustaining injuries. left one person dead and four others injured, officials said. A 32-year-old man died and four other people were transported to hospitals with injuries, the rescue service in Bratislava said.

The incident occurred in the Dubravka neighborhood after midnight on Thursday,.

Police spokesman Michal Szeiff told the local TASR news agency that officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls from people who reported gunshots and an explosion. A shooting incident in the Slovak capital has caused one death and four injuries on Thursday.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPAccording to the news website aktuality.sk, a man opened fire from the window of an apartment building and wasPolice didn't immediately give more details about the incident but said they were investigating.

Police spokesman Michal Szeiff told the local TASR news agency that officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls from people who reported gunshots and an explosion.

According to the news website aktuality.sk, a man opened fire from the window of an apartment building. Police didn't immediately give more details about the incident but said they were investigating.

