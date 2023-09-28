A man who fled a New York City day care center where a child died earlier this month from suspected drug exposure has been taken into custody and faces federal drug charges. In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia stored in the floor of a day care center, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in New York.

Police say the owners of the New York City day care center where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure the week before were hiding the bags of fentanyl concealed by plywood and tile flooring. (Courtesy NYPD via AP)2 of 2In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia lie stored in the floor of a day care center, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in New York. Police say the owners of the New York City day care center where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure the week before were hiding the bags of fentanyl concealed by plywood and tile flooring. (Courtesy NYPD via AP)Man who fled NYC day care where suspected drug exposure led to child’s death has been arrested |

Read more:

AP »

Decades-old Virginia murder mystery solved: New York man confesses to 1994 cold case killingStephen Smerk was arrested in New York and was extradited to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday.

Amtrak service delayed between New York and New Haven due to earlier brush fireAn early morning brush fire in New Rochelle is now impacting Amtrak​ service into the city for the commute.

Amtrak service delayed between New York and New Haven due to earlier brush fireAn early morning brush fire in New Rochelle is now impacting Amtrak​ service into the city for the commute.

New legislation targets drug detection training for New York day care inspectorsA new proposed legislation on the heels of a tragic drug overdose at a daycare in NYC would require daycare inspectors to receive drug-related training.

Property deed scammers in New Rochelle and Yonkers - New York Amsterdam NewsSix people and a business were indicted in July by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah and accused of stealing the property deeds of New Rochelle and Yonkers homeowners.

Traded Mets veteran feels ‘lighter’ with new team: ‘It’s heavy in New York’The former Mets outfielder has been thriving with his new team.

Man who fled NYC day care where suspected drug exposure led to child’s death has been arrested |

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia stored in the floor of a day care center, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in New York. Police say the owners of the New York City day care center where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure the week before were hiding the bags of fentanyl concealed by plywood and tile flooring. (Courtesy NYPD via AP)2 of 2In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia lie stored in the floor of a day care center, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in New York. Police say the owners of the New York City day care center where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure the week before were hiding the bags of fentanyl concealed by plywood and tile flooring. (Courtesy NYPD via AP)Man who fled NYC day care where suspected drug exposure led to child’s death has been arrested |

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia stored in the floor of a day care center, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in New York. Police say the owners of the New York City day care center where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure the week before were hiding the bags of fentanyl concealed by plywood and tile flooring. (Courtesy NYPD via AP)1 of 2

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over narcotics, including fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia stored in the floor of a day care center, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in New York. Police say the owners of the New York City day care center where a toddler died and three others were sickened by opioid exposure the week before were hiding the bags of fentanyl concealed by plywood and tile flooring. (Courtesy NYPD via AP)