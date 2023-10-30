Man who attended nightclub shot to death in Oakland's Uptown

There, they found the man had been shot on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. noted that the man had been at a club in the area before he was shot.

A motive for the killing has not been revealed. Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

