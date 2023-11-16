Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi's Husband Found Guilty of Federal Assault and Attempted Kidnapping

A jury has found David DePape, the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, guilty of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges. A jury on Thursday convicted the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault.

The jury deliberated for about eight hours before finding David DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. DePape, who faces up to 50 years in prison, did not react as the verdict was read. The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi that was captured on police body camera video just days before last year's midterm elections sent shockwaves through the political world. Jurors begin deliberating in the trial of the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband DePape, 43, admitted during trial testimony that he broke into the Pelosis' home on Oct. 28, 2022, intending to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps" if she lied to him

